The Royal Mint honoring John Lennon with commemorative coin

Back in December, the U.K.'s Royal Mint honored Paul McCartney with his own coin. Well, now his bandmate John Lennon is getting one, too.

The Royal Mint is set to celebrate the legendary musician’s legacy with a new commemorative coin, being released to coincide with the year Lennon would have turned 85.

Designed by expert coin designer Henry Gray, the coin features a portrait of Lennon taken on the roof of his New York City penthouse. It is based on an image from music photographer Bob Gruen. The portrait is in the middle of the coin, with Lennon's name on the left and the word "Imagine," in reference to his iconic single and album, on the right.

"Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon's achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continues to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin," Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said. "Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come."

The Lennon coin will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. GMT via The Royal Mint website.

The coin is part of The Royal Mint's Music Legends coin series. Other artists commemorated with coins include Queen and David Bowie.

