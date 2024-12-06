The Royal Mint honors Paul McCartney with his own coin

Paul McCartney is being honored by The Royal Mint with his very own coin.

McCartney’s coin, officially approved by The Beatles legend, will feature McCartney’s Magic Piano and will reference his career, with piano notes chosen by McCartney, the Wings logo and his Höfner Violin Bass guitar.

“This feels like a huge honor,” McCartney shared. “It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid.”

This will be the first time McCartney has ever appeared on an official U.K. coin. To mark the occasion, The Royal Mint has gifted McCartney a special pick-shaped version using sustainable gold, inspired by his early use of pennies as guitar picks.

“Our coins recognize the greatest icons and events in British history, so it’s fitting that Paul McCartney’s remarkable music career is now celebrated on an official U.K. coin,” Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said. “What makes this coin extra special is that Paul has been involved throughout the design process. The coin celebrates elements from throughout his solo career, and we hope fans will enjoy the layered references to songs, instruments, and bands.”

The Paul McCartney coin comes in a variety of finishes, including gold, silver and silver with color. They're available to order now, starting at about $20, with the most expensive being a limited-edition 1-ounce gold coin, which sells for about $3,800.

The news coincides with the launch of the European leg of McCartney's Got Back tour, which kicked off Wednesday in Paris. He's set to wrap the tour in London with two nights at the 02, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

