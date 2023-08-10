Royal Mint commemorating 40th anniversary of The Police’s 'Synchronicity'

The Police's classic album Synchronicity celebrated its 40th anniversary back in June and now the occasion is being celebrated by the Royal Mint.

The Mint is marking the milestone with new limited-edition coins. They come in both gold and silver in a variety of sizes, each featuring silhouette etchings of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland. Depending on their size, they range in price from $245 to over $6,700 for a 2-ounce gold proof coin, which is limited to only 150 copies.

There are also uncirculated silver coins and colored coins featuring the album’s iconic red, blue and yellow stripes. They both come in “bespoke packaging,” featuring images from the band’s career. They range in price from about $18 to $137.

All these coins are part of the Royal Mint's Music Legends series. Other rock stars who've been commemorated with coins include Queen, The Who, David Bowie, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

The Police Synchronicity coins are available to order now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.