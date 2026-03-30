Rush debuts new drummer, Joni Mitchell celebrated at Canada’s JUNO Awards

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush attend the 2026 JUNO Awards at TD Coliseum on March 29, 2026 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Rush fans just got a taste of what to expect on their upcoming Fifty Something tour.

The band made a surprise appearance at the 2026 JUNO Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Sunday, performing "Finding My Way," the lead-off track from their 1974 self-titled debut album.

The appearance marked Rush’s first-ever performance at the JUNO Awards, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s first public performance with new Rush drummer Anika Nilles.

Rush is set to kick off their Fifty Something tour on June 7 in Los Angeles with North American dates running through Dec. 17. The tour will also hit Europe and South America.

The trek will be the band's first tour in over 10 years, and their first since the 2020 death of their drummer Neil Peart. A complete list of date can be found at Rush.com.

Also at the JUNO Awards, Joni Mitchell received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and was celebrated by Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell, who performed a medley of Mitchell's hits. The celebration ended with Joni joining them for an all-star jam of her classic "Big Yellow Taxi."

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