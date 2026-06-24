Rush postpones Fort Worth show due to ‘travel and border-related delays’

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Rush has run into their first glitch on their Fifty Something tour.

The rockers were supposed to be headlining the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday. But according to a post on Instagram, the show has now been postponed "(d)ue to unforeseen travel and border-related delays impacting our touring production following our recent Mexico City tour dates."

The Fort Worth show, the opening night of a four-night stand at the venue, has now been moved to July 2, with tickets for Wednesday’s show valid on the new date. Refunds will be provided to those who can’t make the new date.

The tour will resume on Friday in Fort Worth, with the band also scheduled to play there Sunday and Tuesday.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” they wrote. "[W]e look forward to seeing everyone starting this Friday!”

Rush launched their Fifty Something tour on June 7 in Los Angeles. It is the band’s first tour since August 2015, and also Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s first time on tour since the 2020 death of Neil Peart.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at Rush.com.

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