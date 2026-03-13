Rush releases classic 1984 Toronto concert to YouTube

Rush is celebrating the release of the deluxe edition of their 10th studio album, 1984's Grace Under Pressure, with the release of a classic concert.

The band has just debuted a recording of their Sept. 21, 1984, concert at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens on YouTube. The concert features performances of Grace Under Pressure tracks, as well as Rush hits like "The Spirit of the Radio," "Subdivisions," "Tom Sawyer" and "Closer to the Heart."

The concert is part of the Grace Under Pressure: Super Deluxe Edition, which is now available as limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray and five-LP + Blu-ray sets. The sets also include a newly remastered version of the original album and a new stereo mix taken from the original analog recordings.

Portions of the 1984 concert previously appeared on the band's 1986 Grace Under Pressure Tour home video and CD. The new version, titled Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984, adds 37 minutes of previously unreleased footage.

Rush is getting ready to hit the road again. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with new drummer Anika Nilles, will launch the Fifty Something tour on June 7 in Los Angeles, with North American dates running through Dec. 17 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

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