Rush returning to the road for first time in 10 years

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been asked plenty of times over the years whether Rush would ever go back on tour, and apparently that answer is yes.

The rockers have announced dates for the Fifty Something tour, which will mark their first trek since wrapping the R40 tour in 2015. It will also be their first tour since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil,” says Geddy. "After all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f***** miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music.”

Playing drums on the tour will be Anika Nilles, who previously worked with the late Jeff Beck. Geddy calls Anika “an incredible drummer and musician."

The tour will hit seven cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with the band playing two sets each night, promising new sets for each show. The trek kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles and wraps Sept. 17 in Cleveland.

A Rush artist presale will begin Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. local time for Mexico. Fans need to register in advance for a chance to participate. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and 11 a.m. local time for Mexico.

A complete list of dates and more ticket information can be found at Rush.com.

