Rush’s Alex Lifeson teams up with Epiphone for new Les Paul guitar

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has teamed up with Epiphone, and the result is a sleek new guitar: the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Axcess in Ruby.

“This is a stunning guitar, it’s beautiful and it sounds great to play,” Lifeson shares. "You can create a lot of different tones and sounds, and a player at any level can make use of this guitar.” He adds, “Playing guitar takes you to that place in your heart and your soul to express yourself creatively and to just have fun, it is just fun to play, it always has been and always will be.”

The guitar is sold in both left- and right-handed versions, and features a mahogany body, finished in a Ruby gloss with white top binding and an ebony fretboard.

The Epiphone Les Paul Custom Axcess in Ruby is available to order now and costs just under $1,300.

