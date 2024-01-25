Rush’s Alex Lifeson launches new Lerxst Limelight guitar

Rush's Alex Lifeson is launching a new guitar. The rocker's company Lerxst, a partnership with Mojotone, has just debuted the new Limelight guitar, created in partnership with Godin Guitars.

The new axe is inspired by Lifeson's mid-'80s guitar, the Hentor Sportscaster, which he started using before recording Rush's 1981 album Moving Pictures. It soon became synonymous with the rocker's '80s sound and guitar style.

According to a press release, the new model “captures the essence of the original Sportscaster in a thoroughly refined form.”

The guitar comes in two different models: the Vega Trem-equipped and the Original Floyd Rose-equipped, with both designed in cream with a high gloss finish, 12-inch radius ebony fretboard, maple neck and medium stainless steel frets.

“The original Hentor brought together a mix of tone and playability that empowered me to explore sounds and styles of playing that I had never attempted before,” Lifeson shares. “Ultimately these things became signature parts of my style."

He adds, "When the idea came to reimagine this guitar it made sense to partner with innovators like Godin who I knew I could trust to utilize the advances in technology and manufacturing skill to create something that could power a new generation of players looking to push their own boundaries.”

More information on the Lexrst Limelight can be found at lerxstamps.com.

