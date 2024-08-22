Rush’s Alex Lifeson’s Lerxst line launches new wah effects pedal

Rush’s Alex Lifeson has just launched the latest product in his Lerxst line, a new wah effects pedal.

The Lerxst Blah Blah pedal, made in collaboration with pedal designers Morley, is, according to the description, “inspired by Lifeson’s never ending tone journey for new and innovative sounds.”

“Wah pedals have been an essential tool of sonic expression for me since the ‘Fly by Night’ album,” Lifeson shares, referring to Rush’s 1975 album. “With the ‘wah’ side of the Blah Blah, we really wanted to capture that classic sound while also giving it a wide enough frequency response to suit modern players.”

He adds, “The guys at Morley have designed some of the greatest wah pedals ever, so it was a natural collaboration to work on this project with them, and also see where we could take it next.”

“Alex wanted us to create something unique and inspiring," said Morley owner Scott Fietsam. "We certainly achieved the 'Blah-talkie' sound, but what surprised us was how versatile this pedal turned out to be. It opened up numerous sonic possibilities in both clean and distorted modes, making it enjoyable for a wide range of players."

The Blah Blah pedal is currently limited to 500 pedals and is available to order now through the Lerxst Reverb store.

