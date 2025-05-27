Salary needed to live comfortably in US cities

SmartAsset analyzed the estimated cost of necessities in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, applying the 50/30/20 budget rule for both single adults and families of four.

Most households aim to maintain a cushion between the necessary spending for day-to-day necessities—like housing, food, utilities and childcare—while also enjoying life in the moment and saving for the future. This means keeping room in the budget for the occasional vacation or splurge, as well as savings for long-term goals like retirement or a child's college education. The 50/30/20 budget rule provides a framework for supporting such financial stability: 50% of a household's income is allocated to necessities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for long-term goals.

To determine the salary required for Americans across the country to maintain this balance, SmartAsset analyzed the estimated cost of necessities in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, applying the 50/30/20 budget rule for both single adults and families of four.

Key Findings

The salary needed to live comfortably is higher than the U.S. household median in large U.S. cities. The national median household income is $80,610 according to the most recent Census data. But in the largest U.S. cities, a single adult needs at least $85,000 to sustain a comfortable lifestyle while a family of four requires nearly $200,000.

The national median household income is $80,610 according to the most recent Census data. But in the largest U.S. cities, a single adult needs at least $85,000 to sustain a comfortable lifestyle while a family of four requires nearly $200,000. Indianapolis is least expensive for an adult to live comfortably. It takes an estimated salary of $85,197 to comfortably support a single adult in the capital of Indiana, the lowest among large U.S. cities. However, for a family of four, the city has the 28th highest salary needed at $222,726. Meanwhile, the city's median household income was last reported at a fraction of that at $66,629.

It takes an estimated salary of $85,197 to comfortably support a single adult in the capital of Indiana, the lowest among large U.S. cities. However, for a family of four, the city has the 28th highest salary needed at $222,726. Meanwhile, the city's median household income was last reported at a fraction of that at $66,629. Memphis, Tennessee, has the lowest household salary needed to raise a family comfortably. While Memphis ranks 12th lowest salary needed to support a single adult, a four-person family needs the least to live comfortably. A combined household salary of $198,349 is needed for two working adults with two children, the lowest of large cities nationwide.

While Memphis ranks 12th lowest salary needed to support a single adult, a four-person family needs the least to live comfortably. A combined household salary of $198,349 is needed for two working adults with two children, the lowest of large cities nationwide. San Jose, California, overtakes New York City for the highest salary needed to live comfortably. Last year, New York City topped the list, requiring $138,570 for a single adult to live comfortably. This year, San Jose, California, takes the lead with a $147,430 salary requirement. New York City now ranks second with single adults needing to bring in at least $136,656.

Table showing salary needed to live comfortably in 15 U.S. cities. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 10 Places With the Lowest Salary Needed to Live Comfortably

Large U.S. cities are ranked based on the projected full-time gross salary needed to cover basic expenses, occasional splurges and allow savings for long-term goals.

Indianapolis

Annual salary needed for a single adult: $85,197

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $222,726

Median household income: $66,629

Annual salary needed for a single adult: $85,446

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $211,494

Median household income: $67,015 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $85,571

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $210,912

Median household income: $56,821 Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $201,178

Median household income: $55,580 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $86,611

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $222,144

Median household income: $67,907 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $86,694

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $199,181

Median household income: $62,322 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $86,736

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $215,821

Median household income: $55,708 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $86,736

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $201,011

Median household income: $59,189 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $87,818

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $233,043

Median household income: $65,016 Annual salary needed for a single adult: $87,984

Full-time combined salary for two working adults with two children: $226,054

Median household income: $59,579

10 Places With the Highest Salary Needed to Live Comfortably

Large U.S. cities are ranked based on the projected full-time gross salary needed to cover basic expenses, occasional splurges and allow savings for long-term goals.

Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $147,430

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $371,571

Local median household income: $136,229 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $136,656

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $306,093

Local median household income: $76,577 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $133,952

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $301,600

Local median household income: $84,872 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $133,952

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $301,600

Local median household income: $127,989 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $133,952

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $301,600

Local median household income: $85,914 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $133,578

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $352,102

Local median household income: $96,931 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $128,211

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $327,475

Local median household income: $120,608 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $127,754

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $297,190

Local median household income: $105,780 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $127,754

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $297,190

Local median household income: $106,623 Annual salary needed to live comfortably for a single adult: $127,046

Full-time combined salary to live comfortably for two working adults with two children: $355,430

Local median household income: $140,219

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children and for two working adults with two children. Data includes cost of necessities including housing, food, transportation and income taxes. It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 10, 2025.

Applying these costs to the 50/30/20 budget for 100 of the largest U.S. cities, MIT's living wage is assumed to cover needs (i.e., 50% of one's budget). From there the total annual wage was extrapolated for individuals and families to spend 30% of the total on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments. Median household income data for cities comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 1 Year American Community Survey for 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.