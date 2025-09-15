Sammy Hagar announces new dates for his 'The Best of All Worlds' Vegas residency

Sammy Hagar is returning to Las Vegas.

The former Van Halen frontman has announced a new set of dates for his The Best of All Worlds Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The latest Vegas stint will be made up of 11 shows, taking place March 11-21 and Sept. 18-26. Sammy will once again be joined by the Best of All Worlds Band, made up of Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar great Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte.

“I can't tell you how hard it's been not to leak this announcement,” Sammy says. “Those last nine shows were some of the best shows I've done in my life.”

He adds, “I love this band like no other and can't wait to do it again. One listen to the live residency record coming out and you will understand this is my idea of retirement! Beats golf any day.”

That live residency recording is Sammy's upcoming album, Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency, dropping Oct. 10.

A Citi presale for residency tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. After a variety of other presales, tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Sammy debuted his The Best of All Worlds residency in April. A complete list of new dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

