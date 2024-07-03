Sammy Hagar gives fans a peek inside The Best of All World tour rehearsals

Sammy Hagar is getting ready to kick off his The Best of All World tour, and he’s giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect.

The rocker has been sharing clips of rehearsals on Instagram, including one with him and the band – Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham – performing the Van Halen track "Poundcake" from the album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. And for those who don't think Satriani can fill the late Eddie Van Halen's shoes, the clip ends with a taste of an epic Satriani guitar solo.

In another clip, Sammy gives fans a look at Bonham's drum kit, which the drummer says features "a surprise," to which Sammy exclaims, "I love surprises."

Sammy then added a clip of the band performing the OU812 track "When It's Love," sharing, "Last night's ending of rehearsal felt like the beginning of something great," adding a variety of hashtags, including #10days, #enjoyingrehearsals and #Cantwaitforthistour.

Hagar's The Best of All World tour, which will have him performing Van Halen classics along with solo tunes and tracks from his other bands, The Circle and Chickenfoot, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.