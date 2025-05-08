Sammy Hagar joined by Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir at Vegas residency

Sammy Hagar was joined by a special guest for the latest show of his The Best of All Worlds residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, who is headlining his own Vegas residency at the Sphere with Dead & Company, joined Hagar Wednesday night for a performance of the Montrose track "Bad Motor Scooter." According to setlist.fm, it was the first time Hagar's played the song during his Best of All World shows.

Hagar posted photos with Weir on Instagram, calling Wednesday's concert "my favorite show so far."

"@bobweir joined us for the #1973 first song I ever wrote in my life #badmotorscooter from #montrose," he added. "we took a long walk in the woods to say the least and found our way. #backhome."

Hagar returns to Dolby Live for another show on Friday, with the residency wrapping May 17. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

Dead & Company's Dead Forever residency returns to the Sphere on Friday, with the residency also wrapping on May 17. The full schedule can be found at DeadandCompany.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.