Sammy Hagar makes surprise appearance at Las Vegas club amid residency

By Josh Johnson

Sammy Hagar made a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas club in between performances of his Best of All Worlds residency.

The Red Rocker showed up unannounced Thursday at the The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, which is described as an "upscale men's grooming salon that serves as a secret entrance to the hidden bar." He joined the venue's band Radio Xx, which includes former and current members of the "You and Me" group Lifehouse, for renditions of Van Halen's "Why Can't This Be Love" and Montrose's "Rock Candy."

Hagar launched the Best of All Worlds residency at Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM in April. His band for the run features guitarist Joe Satriani, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Kenny Aronoff. The residency concludes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hagar put out a new song, "Encore, Thank You, Good Night," in April, which he says was inspired by a dream he had about his late bandmate, Eddie Van Halen.

