Sammy Hagar pays homage to Eddie Van Halen in video for 'Encore, Thank You, Good Night'

Sammy Hagar has said that his newly released single, "Encore, Thank You, Good Night," was inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, and that's exactly what he depicts in the video for the song.

In the clip, Sammy wakes up from a dream and starts writing the song on a pad beside his bed, with the video cutting to old home video footage of him and Eddie. There's also someone who looks like Eddie carrying his signature red Frankenstrat guitar, walking off towards a bright light.

The video then becomes a performance clip with Sammy backed by his current band, Joe Satriani on guitar, Van Halen's Michael Anthony on bass and Kenny Aronoff on drums. In another homage to Van Halen, during the performance you can hear crowd chants of "Eddie."

The video ends with an old home video clip of Sammy simply saying, "Thank you."

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” Sammy has said, referring to his time with Van Halen. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo.”

Sammy is set to launch his Las Vegas residency, The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas – The Residency, on Wednesday at Dolby Live at Park MGM, where he's expected to perform the song live for the first time. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

