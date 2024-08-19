Sammy Hagar plans to make music with his The Best of All Worlds tour band

By Jill Lances
Sammy Hagar is currently out on his The Best of All Worlds Tour with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and now he says the group has plans beyond the tour.

When asked by The Bogus Otis Show podcast whether he intends to make new music with the all-star lineup of musicians, he responded, "Yes. I guarantee it."

But it doesn’t sound like fans should expect that music anytime soon.
“I mean, it's, like, I don't know when and why, because records don't sell,” he says. “I've made a couple of my best records of my life, my last two solo records, and I'm lucky to sell (50,000) or 60,000 records.”
He adds, “You go and make a record nowadays just to lose a couple hundred thousand bucks. It's all good. But I need a tax write-off, so it really helps. 'I made too many this year. Let's go make a record.'"

Next up, Hagar's The Best of All Worlds Tour hits Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

