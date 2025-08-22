Sammy Hagar to release live album capturing Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency

Cover art 'Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency'/ Big Machine Rock

Sammy Hagar is giving fans a taste of his The Best of All Worlds residency with a new live album.

The rocker is set to release Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency on Oct. 10, capturing performances from his 2025 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The album features 19 tracks with Sammy backed by an all-star band made up of Van Halen’s Michael Anthony, guitar great Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist/guitarist Rai Thistlethwayte.

As you'd imagine, the album includes performances of several songs from Hagar's time with Van Halen, including the just-released "Summer Nights (Live)," which is now available via digital outlets.

"'Summer Nights' was one of the first songs we wrote for the 5150 record, on our very first day in the studio," Hagar says. "Eddie played me that guitar riff and I just started singing 'summer nights and my radio,' and the rest of the lyrics just came out like a river of consciousness."

“I don’t think there’s a better theme song for a beautiful summer night, so it had to be the first track this summer from the live album,” he adds.

Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency is available for preorder now.

