Sammy Hagar wishes friend and bandmate Michael Anthony a happy birthday

Sammy Hagar took to social media Thursday to wish his bandmate and friend Michael Anthony a happy birthday.

"On this day, a long, long time ago, the world was blessed with this bad a**, bass playing, singing rock 'n' roll superstar," Hagar wrote on Instagram. "Ladies and gentlemen I present to you the one. The only Mr. Michael Anthony."

In an accompanying video, Hagar called the former Van Halen bassist “my brother from a different mother,” sharing, “I can’t tell you how much I love having you as a friend, having you as a bandmate, a partner in crime.”

“We have more fun than any 10 monkeys on the planet," he added.

Hagar was dressed in a suit jacket in honor of the occasion, telling Anthony he wanted to be “first class today for you.”

He said he would stay that way all day and would be having a cocktail to celebrate, but when the camera pulled back it revealed Hagar was actually only dressed up from the top up. He was actually wearing pink shorts with palm trees on the bottom, and noted, “Got to get this monkey suit off.”

And Anthony apparently loved the message.

“Hahahaha, thanks, brother, haven’t seen you that dressed up in a long time!!!” he commented. “We’ve been through a lot, and we ain’t finished yet!! I love ya….and I’ll be right over for that birthday cocktail.”

Hagar is set to kick off his The Best of All Worlds tour, featuring Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham, on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.