Santana & Counting Crows team up for the Oneness Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Carlos Santana is hitting the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with Counting Crows.

The two acts are coming together for what they are calling the Oneness Tour, a 29-city trek that kicks off June 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

The tour features stops in Tampa, Milwaukee, Dallas, Austin, Cincinnati, Inglewood and more, including a two-night stand at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 29 and 30. The tour wraps September 2 in Phoenix.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at santana.com and countingcrows.com.

Ahead of the tour, Santana will return to Las Vegas for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Casino. His next show is happening May 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!