Santana singer Alex Ligertwood dead at 79

Alex Ligertwood, best known as one of the vocalists for Santana, has died. He was 79. His wife, Shawn Brogan, announced the news on her Facebook page, noting he "passed away peacefully in his sleep."

“It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years,” Brogan wrote. “He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us.”

She added, “He performed his last show just two weeks ago. I’m grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, till the end. I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace. Soar and sing with the angels, my love.”

Ligertwood's tenure with Carlos Santana's group started in 1979. He had five different stints with Santana until 1994 and appears on such classic Santana tunes as "Winning," "Hold On" and "You Know That I Love You." He performed with the group at such high-profile shows as 1982's US Festival and 1985's Live Aid.

In addition to Santana, Ligertwood performed with the Jeff Beck Group, British jazz-fusion ensemble Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express Band and more.

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