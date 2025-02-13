Santana's 'Supernatural' among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

Santana's hit album Supernatural is among the recordings that are being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. The album is one of the eight albums and five singles that will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 16 in Beverly Hills.

To be considered for the Grammy Hall of Fame, a recording must be at least 25 years old and "exhibit qualitative or historical significance."

Other recordings being honored this year include Cat Steven's 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman, featuring "Wild World" and "Father and Son," Jay-Z's 1996 album Reasonable Doubt, Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's hit "Conga" and Eddie Floyd's soul classic "Knock on Wood."

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says, "Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we're excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

Released in June 1999, Supernatural was Santana's 18th studio album, and featured collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews Band and, most famously, Rob Thomas.

The album reached number one in 11 countries and topped the Billboard 200 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks, reviving Santana's career. It featured his first-ever U.S. #1 song, "Smooth," featuring Thomas, which spent 12 weeks at number one. "Maria Maria," featuring The Product G&B, went to #1 as well, spending 10 weeks on top.

