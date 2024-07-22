Sean Lennon on his “duty” to keep father John Lennon’s musical legacy alive

Sean Lennon, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jill Lances
John Lennon’s son Sean Lennon is opening up about the responsibility he feels to keep his father’s legacy alive.

In an interview with The Times, Sean talks about the recently released remix of Lennon's 1973 solo album, Mind Games, and shares why it was such a personal project for him.

“One thing that distinguishes my dad’s solo career is how personal his lyrics became,” he shares. “It is like a diary, and it is my duty to bring attention to my father’s music. Not just my duty to him, but a duty to the world.”
He adds, “With the world as it is now, people have forgotten so many things that I never imagined could be forgotten. I refuse to let that happen to this music — it means too much to me.”

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection, which was released on July 12 and included six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."

