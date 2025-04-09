Sean Lennon supports Sam Mendes’ Beatles films: ‘I am not interested in second-guessing his casting choices’

Sean Lennon has weighed in on the casting of Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles films, and he is putting his faith in the director.

The cast of The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event was recently announced, with Harris Dickinson playing Sean's father, John Lennon. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

And while some folks have had strong opinions about the casting, Sean tells Vanity Fair he's not about to question Mendes' choices.

"We are all in touch with Sam (the Beatles gang). I told him I am not interested in second-guessing his casting choices as a director. Would anyone have expected Christian Bale to be a good Dick Cheney?" he says, referring to the 2018 movie Vice.

“I think that’s the filmmaker’s choice," Sean adds. "My interest has more to do with the scripts, and how they intertwine. I have every confidence in Sam and Harris and the rest of the team.”

Sean, who's promoting the upcoming documentary One to One: John & Yoko, which opens in IMAX theaters on Friday, also talked about the importance of preserving the legacy of his parents and The Beatles.

"When I was growing up—and that was the '80s and '90s, even the early 2000s—you could argue people like Zeppelin and Hendrix and the Beatles and Stones were in the pantheon of these godlike figures. I don't think it's as true today, and I think that that's unfortunate," he shares. "I don't think we can afford to forget them, especially in the case of John and Yoko, because in that case, we're talking about peace and love. And I think that message is sadly as important, if not more important than it's ever been."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.