Sean Ono Lennon clarifies comments about younger generations forgetting The Beatles

Sean Ono Lennon accepts the Best Rock Performance award on behalf of The Beatles for "Now and Then" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sean Ono Lennon is clarifying comments he made during a CBS Sunday Morning interview in which he suggested he was worried that younger generations would forget about The Beatles and his parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

In the interview, Sean talked about being the keeper of his dad’s legacy, noting, "I'm just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn't forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That's how I look at it."

Asked whether he really thought it was "even possible" to forget them, he responded, "I do, actually, and I never did before."

In a post on X, however, Sean is suggesting outlets that picked up the story "tried to twist my words."

"I am not immediately worried about anyone forgetting the Beatles," he says. "I was speaking more broadly about culture in general, and how we do forget about things when we don’t actively work to preserve them."

"For example everyone used to know Don Giovani but now Opera Houses having been closing all over the world en masse," he adds. "Everyone used to be able to quote Shakespeare and now not so much."

Finally, he notes, "The Beatles music is timeless and immortal in my view. But nothing is guaranteed and we have to choose what aspects of our culture to keep thriving for future generations."

In a separate post, he wrote, "Too many people think they are deducing when they are inferring."

