Sean Ono Lennon reveals his thoughts on Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films

Sean Lennon attends the New York Special Screening of Netflix's His Three Daughters on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sean Ono Lennon, only son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has shared his thoughts on Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he sounds pretty happy with the project.

Sean tells NME that he's "met everyone on the film set" and notes that Harris Dickinson, who plays his dad in the film, "is amazing."

“I think he’s really smart and I did hear him do my dad’s voice a little bit – and it was so good,” he says. “It was kind of spooky actually. But there’s also something really funny about meeting someone half your age who is supposed to be your dad.”

Shōgun actress Anna Sawai plays Sean's mom, Yoko Ono, and he says he was already familiar with her.

“Yeah, I know Anna. We kind of hung out a little bit,” he says. “She’s a very studious person. She would ask me questions about my family and she was really serious, you know, taking notes and thinking about it.”

He adds of the two actors, “They both understand the craft. I have a lot of faith in them to play those roles.”

Sean notes that Sawai hasn't met with his mother about the role.

“She’s retired now. She’s 93,” he says. “She’s not going to micro-manage this project.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, opening in April 2028, will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. In addition to Dickinson and Sawai, it stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo's wife Maureen Starkey, and Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's wife Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.