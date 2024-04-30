Sean Ono Lennon, Elvis Costello attend special screening of The Beatles’ 'Let It Be' in New York

The restored version of The Beatles 1970 documentary, Let It Be, was shown at a special screening in New York City on Monday, April 29, with stars like Sean Ono Lennon, Elvis Costello and Paul Shaffer in attendance.



The evening included a special Q&A with the film's original director, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and Apple Corps Ltd.'s Jonathan Clyde.

The film, restored from the original 16mm negative by Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production, premieres May 8 on Disney+, marking first time the film has been available in over 50 years. The audience at the screening also got to see the premiere of the new trailer for the film, which is out now.

Originally released in April 1970, Let It Be takes Beatles fans inside the studio as they recorded their album Let It Be and includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. It was released one month after the Beatles officially broke up.

Footage from the film was used in Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

