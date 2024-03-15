Sebastian Bach announces new solo album, 'Child Within the Man'

Sebastian Bach is back with his first solo album in 10 years.

The former Skid Row frontman will release Child Within the Man on May 10, his first solo record since 2014's Give Em Hell. It features 11 new songs, all co-written by Bach, with guest appearances by Mötley Crüe's John 5, Billy Idol's longtime guitarist Steve Stevens and Orianthi, who all co-wrote the tunes they appear on. Myles Kennedy also co-wrote two songs on the record.

"If you like the records I have put out in the past, I can GUARANTEE that you will enjoy the new album. THIS is the kind of Rock N' Roll that keeps you young!" the rocker shares. "Can't wait for you all to crank up Child Within the Man—a magical elixir to the Fountain of Youth! Gone Wild! Forever! It's all one big song! TURN IT UP!"

Bach's last single, "What Do I Have To Do?", appears on the Child Within the Man, and he just shared another track from the album, "Everybody Bleeds." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch the lyric video on YouTube.

Bach is set to promote the new album with the What Do I Got To Lose? tour, launching in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.

Here is the track list for Child Within the Man. It is available for preorder now.

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

