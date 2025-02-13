Sebastian Bach releases video for 'Child Within The Man' track 'To Live Again'

Sebastian Bach has released a new video for a track off his most recent solo album, Child Within The Man.

The latest clip is for "To Live Again," a song he co-wrote with Myles Kennedy, who also teamed with Bach for the first song released from the album, "What Do I Got To Lose?"

“‘To Live Again’ is the closest song to a ballad on the record,” Bach shares. “I could not be more proud of this song and this video."

He added, "This video is like a fantasy dream that has been going through my head for the last year. The directors Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera have made recurring dreams that I have had at night come to life in this beautifully shot video."

Child Within The Man, which was released in May, is Bach's first solo record since 2014's Give Em Hell.

