Sharon Osbourne gives first interview following Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne has given her first interview since husband Ozzy Osbourne's death, speaking with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored YouTube show.

During the hourlong talk, Sharon retells her last conversation with Ozzy prior to his passing on July 22.

"The night before he passed, it was like 4:30, and he said, 'Wake up,'" Sharon recalls. "He said, 'Kiss me,' and then he said, 'Hug me tight.'"

"He used to get up early and he would say, 'I've got to go down and work out,'" Sharon continues. "He went downstairs, worked out for about 20 minutes, and passed away."

Sharon says she found out Ozzy had died upon hearing "screaming in the house."

"I ran downstairs and there he was," Sharon says. "They were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.' I knew instantly he's gone."

Ozzy died just over two weeks after he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. It was announced ahead of time that the show would mark the final live performance by Ozzy, who'd been dealing with a number of health issues in recent years.

Sharon tells Morgan that Ozzy's doctors told him, "If you do this show, that's it. You're not going to get through it."

"He said, 'I'm doing it. I want to do it and I'm doing it,'" Sharon says. "He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone. And I think he honestly did know that he was done. It was his time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon shares that Ozzy had kept a journal every day and that some of them might get published.

