Sharon Osbourne shares more Ozzfest comeback details

Sharon Osbourne attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sharon Osbourne has shared more details about the return of Ozzfest.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon says the plan is for the festival to return in 2027 in the Aston area of the late Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England, before coming over to the U.S.

"We want to do two days in Aston Villa and then come to America," Sharon says. "We want to hear from everyone where we should go in America."

Sharon adds that she hopes Ozzfest will return to a full touring festival by 2028.

Sharon founded Ozzfest, which, of course, is named after Ozzy, in the '90s. It became a staple of the late '90s and early 2000s hard rock and metal scene, helping propel the careers of bands including Linkin Park, Slipknot and Deftones.

The last Ozzfest was held on New Year's Eve 2018 in Los Angeles. It marked Ozzy's final full-length live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, during which he played a solo set with the reunited Black Sabbath. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

In related news, Sharon teased during a panel at the 2026 MIDEM conference in France that a statue of Ozzy will debut on the grounds of the French festival Hellfest.

Hellfest previously unveiled a statue of Ozzy's longtime friend and collaborator, late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

