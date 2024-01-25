Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy's farewell shows will be a "celebration" featuring "all his great mates"

Appearing onstage at Birmingham, England's New Alexandra Theatre on January 24, Sharon Osbourne revealed more details about Ozzy Osbourne's farewell shows in the city, his hometown.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Sharon, who appeared as part of her Cut the Crap speaking tour, said that Ozzy, 75, will be "coming home to say goodbye" with shows at Villa Park Stadium, taking place this summer.

"He's going to have his mates with him, all his great mates that he's toured with for years so he'll have many friends with him and it's going to be a celebration," she added.

Asked by the event's host if Ozzy will be well enough to board a plane to Birmingham, Sharon said, "I know with this that it's mind over matter and he wants it too bad. He'll be here."

She also confirmed that Ozzy can't put on a proper tour because of his health problems.

"It's true, Ozzy won't tour again, definitely he won't. It's terrible for him because it's hard to let something that you lived for go, and no matter what over anything, the greatest love of his life is his fans and performing," she said. "He lives for performing, it's like his oxygen has been cut from him."

The last time Ozzy played a full live show was in 2018. Since then, he's been hampered by a number of health issues and has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019. He was booked to play the Power Trip festival in 2023 but dropped off the lineup due to his health.

