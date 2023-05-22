Siouxsie, Iggy Pop play makeup show after Cruel World festival cut short due to weather

Meltdown Festival 2013 - Double Fantasy Perform At Royal Festival Hall Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

This year's Cruel World festival unexpectedly turned into a two-day event over the weekend.

Toward the end of the festival's originally scheduled day on Saturday, the venue was evacuated on account of "unsafe weather conditions and lightning strikes in the area." Iggy Pop's performance was cut short, while Siouxsie's headlining set, which was set to mark the Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman's first U.S. performance in 15 years, was canceled.

Luckily, organizers were able to reschedule full Siouxsie and Iggy sets for Sunday at the same venue.

Prior to the evacuation, Cruel World featured sets from Love and Rockets, Echo & the Bunnymen and Billy Idol.

Those who bought Cruel World tickets but could not attend the Sunday makeup show can receive partial refunds.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!