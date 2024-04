Slash has announced an in-store acoustic performance at the Amoeba Hollywood record store in Los Angeles, taking place May 29.

To get tickets, you'll need to buy a CD or vinyl copy of the Guns N' Roses icon's upcoming blues solo album, Orgy of the Damned, in person at Amoeba starting on its release date, May 17.

For more info, visit Amoeba.com.

Slash will launch a full U.S. tour in support of Orgy of the Damned in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.