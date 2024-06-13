Slash announces livestream of concert on S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour

Slash has announced a livestream of one of his upcoming S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour concerts.

You'll be able to watch the outing's stop in Denver on July 17 live on the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/slash.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour launches July 5 in Bonner, Montana. The outing finds Slash performing with his blues backing band, featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal. A number of blues bands and artists will also be on the bill, including Warren Hayes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Robert Randolph, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, ZZ Ward and Larkin Poe.

Slash just released a blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned, in May. Guests on the record include AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Demi Lovato.

