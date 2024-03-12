Slash announces S.E.R.P.E.N.T. traveling blues festival with Warren Haynes Band & more

Gene Kirkland

By Andrea Dresdale

Slash has announced a festival to go along with his upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival is a traveling blues extravaganza that will launch July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and is scheduled to wrap up August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Slash and his blues band will perform on each date.

The rest of the rotating lineup includes artists like Warren Hayes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Robert Randolph, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, ZZ Ward and Larkin Poe.

The name of the festival is an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket and VIP package will benefit a collection of charities: The Equal Justice Initiative, War Child, The Greenlining Institute and Know Your Rights Camp.

"The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock 'n' roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times," Slash says in a statement. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. "

He adds, "S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time."

Tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages, which include access to Slash's soundcheck and a hand-signed vinyl copy of Orgy of the Damned, are on sale now. Visit serpentfestival.com for all the details.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!