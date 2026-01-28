Slash, Duff, Chad Smith, Post Malone & Andrew Watt performing Ozzy tribute on 2026 Grammys

Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses will perform at the 2026 Grammys alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, music star Post Malone and producer Andrew Watt.

The performance will pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025 at age 76.

Guns N' Roses and Smith were among those who played 2025's Back to the Beginning concert, which took place two weeks before Ozzy's death and marked his final live concert.

Watt produced Ozzy's final two solo albums, 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, which featured contributions from Slash, McKagan, Smith and Malone. Ozzy also performed alongside Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The 2026 Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

