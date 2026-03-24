Slash and Duff McKagan reunite onstage with former Guns N' Roses bandmates Steven Adler and Gilby Clarke

Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses perform at Hayarkon Park on June 05, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Shlomi Pinto/Redferns)

There was a mini Guns N’ Roses reunion in Los Angeles Monday night.

The band’s current and original members Slash and Duff McKagan reunited with original Guns drummer Steven Adler and former guitarist Gilby Clarke at the Rock For Jennifer Memorial Concert held at The Troubadour in Hollywood.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the rockers teaming for a performance of the Guns N' Roses track "It's So Easy," from their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, with Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe handling the vocals.

Adler was a member of Guns N' Roses from their formation in 1985 until his firing in 1990 due to his drug addiction issues. Clarke joined the group in 1991 to replace original guitarist Izzy Stradlin, and performed with them until 1995.

According to Blabbermouth, the concert was in celebration of Jennifer Perry, the former house agent at the Troubadour, who died in February at the age of 67.

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