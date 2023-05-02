Slash featured on upcoming new song with Chris Janson & Dolly Parton

After performing at the CMT Music Awards last month, Slash is returning to the country world.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist will be featured on an upcoming song called "21 Forever" with country artist Chris Janson and the legendary Dolly Parton. Janson announced the collaboration in a Facebook post, teasing, "This is going to be EPIC."

"I'm so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date," Janson added in an email to fans. "Dolly and Slash, it doesn't get any BIGGER than that!"

The song will be released Friday, May 5.

Slash played the CMT Music Awards as part of a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. He and GN'R have also performed live with Carrie Underwood multiple times.

