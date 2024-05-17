Slash premieres video for "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" cover featuring Demi Lovato

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Josh Johnson

Slash has premiered the video for his cover of "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," featuring vocals by Demi Lovato.

The clip features footage of the Guns N' Roses guitarist and the pop star recording in the studio, cut with clips of disco-era Detroit. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Slash's version of "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," which was originally made famous by The Temptations, was recorded for his new blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned. The set also includes collaborations with AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Iggy Pop.

Orgy of the Damned is out now, and Slash will launch a U.S. tour behind it in July. You can also catch him perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 20-22.

