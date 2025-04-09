Slash slashes X, announces decision to 'step away' from platform

Slash no longer has even just a little "Patience" for social platform X.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist has announced that he's "decided to step away" from the social media site formerly known as Twitter and that he will "no longer be active on the platform."

"This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I'd like to stay connected moving forward," Slash writes.

Slash will still be "posting regular updates" on his Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

