Slash & Wolfgang Van Halen reunite onstage for "Highway to Hell" cover

Following their acclaimed performance of "I'm Just Ken" during the Oscars, Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen have reunited onstage.

The Mammoth WVH frontman joined the Guns N' Roses shredder and his solo band, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, for a rendition of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" during a show in Paris on Monday, April 29.

Wolf posted a photo from the live collaboration on his Instagram Story. A full fan video of the performance is streaming now on YouTube.

The Paris show marked the final date of Slash and the Conspirators' European tour, which Mammoth WVH opened. Slash will launch a U.S. tour in July in support of his upcoming solo blues album, Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17.

