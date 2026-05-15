The Smashing Pumpkins announce 'Zero 1995-2026' livestream event

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins attends a press conference at Foro Sol on March 1, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a mysterious livestreaming event.

The stream is set to air Sunday at 5 p.m. PT via the Pumpkins' YouTube channel. It was announced by the Live Nation Instagram alongside a flyer reading, "In Memoriam Zero 1995-2026."

"Here lies emptiness," the flyer continues. "A private requiem with The Smashing Pumpkins."

"Zero," of course, is the name of a song off The Smashing Pumpkins' hit 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. It also came to represent a sort of persona adopted at the time by frontman Billy Corgan, who would often wear a shirt with the word "Zero," as seen in the video for "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

We'll presumably learn more on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkins are preparing to headline the upcoming Lollapalooza and Darker Waves festival, and Corgan will be bringing his A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness tour to the U.K. and Europe in September.

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