The Smashing Pumpkins, RHCP & more included on ﻿Battlefield﻿ ﻿6 ﻿playlist

Songs by The Smashing Pumpkins, The White Stripes and Red Hot Chili Peppers are included on the playlist for the new video game Battlefield 6.

Players will be able to hear songs from the playlist in-game on radio stations installed in vehicles across Battlefield 6 and the standalone Battlefield REDSEC free-to-play mode. The playlist is also streaming on Spotify.

Other artists featured on the playlist include Pantera, Godsmack, Filter, Drowning Pool, The Interrupters, Iggy Pop, The Hives and Bob Dylan. You'll also find Limp Bizkit's new single, "Making Love to Morgan Wallen," which is included on the official Battlefield 6 soundtrack.

"What's happening with the music of Battlefield 6 is already unprecedented," says Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive, President EA Music Group. "From [composer] Henry Jackman's cinematic score to Limp Bizkit's explosive contributions, we are discovering what music can mean to both gaming and culture. This playlist takes the intensity of the soundtrack even further, bringing our impact to a whole new level."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.