Smashing Pumpkins, Simple Minds to play 2026 Darker Waves Festival

Smashing Pumpkins and Simple Minds are among the artists set to play the Darker Waves Festival, which mostly focuses on '80s and '90s alternative music.

Smashing Pumpkins and Morrissey will headline the festival, taking place Nov. 14 at Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington Beach, California.

The lineup, which is made up of 35 artists across three stages, also includes Buzzcocks, Marky Ramone, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Gary Numan, The Motels, Missing Persons, Modern English, Silversun Pickups and Spacehog.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public an hour later at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DarkerWavesFest.com.

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