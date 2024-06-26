The Smashing Pumpkins' '﻿(Rotten Apples)' ﻿best-of compilation making vinyl debut

Capitol/UMe

By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins(Rotten Apples) best-of compilation is being released on vinyl for the first time.

The collection will make its debut on wax on Aug. 9 as a two-LP set and is available now to preorder.

Originally released in 2001, a year after the band's 2000 breakup, (Rotten Apples) includes Pumpkins classics such as "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Zero," "Tonight, Tonight," "Today" and "Cherub Rock." It also features the song "Untitled," which marked the final Pumpkins tune to feature members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin until they reunited in 2018.

"Untitled" has never before been available on vinyl.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour in Europe. They'll launch a U.S. tour, including headlining dates and shows with Green Day, in July.

