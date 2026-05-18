'SNL' posts Paul McCartney’s classic The Chris Farley Show sketch to YouTube

Paul McCartney was the musical guest on May 16's Saturday Night Live, but ahead of the performance, the show finally gave fans a chance to relive one of his more iconic SNL appearances from the past.

Although it happened back in 1993, the show recently posted video to YouTube of McCartney's appearance during The Chris Farley Show sketch, which basically had Farley geek out over the chance to interview the Beatles legend.

During the sketch, Farley peppers McCartney with questions like, “Remember when you were with The Beatles?” followed by a bunch of other “remember when” questions about his Beatles career, including the time he got arrested in Japan for pot, the hoax that claimed he had died and whether he meant it when he sang "the love you take is equal to the love you make" from The Beatles song "The End."

The 1993 appearance was McCartney's second time as musical guest on the late-night sketch show, and he performed three songs on the show: "Get Out of My Way" and "Biker Like an Icon" from the album Off the Ground, along with the Beatles classic "Hey Jude."

McCartney's Saturday appearance on SNL was his fifth time as musical guest on the show. He performed three songs on the episode, as well: The Boys of Dungeon Lane track "Days We Left Behind," the Wings classic "Band on the Run" and his solo single "Coming Up."

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