Songs from Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Heart & more featured on soundtrack to Netflix’s 'The Boroughs'

Tracks from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Santana, Heart and more are featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix series The Boroughs, which premieres May 21 on the streaming service.

Some of the songs featured on the soundtrack include Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” and “Born to Run,” Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” Heart’s “Barracuda,” and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s “Night Moves.”

There are also songs by Bill Withers, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Earth, Wind & Fire, Etta James, Tina Turner, The O'Jays, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Djo, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

A 21-track digital edition of the soundtrack will be released on May 21 to coincide with the series premiere, while CD and vinyl editions will be released June 19.

The Boroughs, executive produced by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community where a misfit group of heroes must face off against an unworldly threat. It stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Bill Pullman and more.

Physical copies of The Boroughs (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) are available for preorder now.

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