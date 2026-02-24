Songs by The Cars, Sting featured in part 2 of 'Bridgerton' season 4

'Bridgerton' soundtrack artwork (courtesy of Netflix)
By Jill Lances

Covers of songs by The Cars and Sting are set to make an appearance in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

The final four episodes of season 4 premiere Thursday, with episode six featuring instrumental versions of The Cars’ ”Just What I Needed,” performed by Altum Quartet, and Sting's “Fields of Gold,” performed by Music Lab Collective.

Part 1 of season 4 featured instrumentals of songs by Coldplay, Third Eye Blind, Paramore and Taylor Swift, while part 2 also features songs by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Teddy Swims.

Part 1 of the soundtrack is currently available for streaming, with part 2 going live on Thursday at 12 a.m. PT.

Released in 1978, "Just What I Needed" was the first single off The Cars' self-titled debut album and reached #27 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Fields of Gold" appeared on Sting's fourth solo album, Ten Summoner's Tales. It went to #2 on the Adult Contemporary chart and peaked at #23 on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890