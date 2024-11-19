Soul legend Al Green covers R.E.M.’s 'Everybody Hurts'

Legendary soul singer Al Green is back with a new song, dropping a cover of the R.E.M. classic "Everybody Hurts."

“While we were in the studio recording ‘Everybody Hurts,’ I could really feel the heaviness of the song and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it,” the 78-year-old Green shares. “There’s always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness.”

And the cover has already gotten the attention of R.E.M.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire band—we could not be more honored, more flattered, more humbled,” frontman Michael Stipe shares. “This is an epic moment for us.”

Green's cover of "Everybody Hurts" is available now via digital outlets.

The tune is the first song released by Green since sharing a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” back in 2023.

"Everybody Hurts" appeared on R.E.M.'s eighth studio album, Automatic For The People, and was a top-40 hit for the band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.